Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.20.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

