Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peloton’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Peloton alerts:

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

PTON stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peloton has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.