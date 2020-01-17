Analysts Set Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) PT at $17.50

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXDX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $995.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.