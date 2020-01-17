Analysts Set Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) PT at $46.00

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have commented on APOG shares. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

APOG stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $909.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

