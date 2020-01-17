Analysts Set Expectations for Gain Capital Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GCAP)

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Gain Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.98) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gain Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

GCAP opened at $3.94 on Friday. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 3,530.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

