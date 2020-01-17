Analysts Set Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Target Price at $20.50

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $819.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.11. Onespan has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

