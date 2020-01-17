Analyzing Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00 American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. Given American Campus Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities pays out 81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.30% 8.70% 2.12% American Campus Communities 11.55% 2.73% 1.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and American Campus Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $396.48 million 12.81 $285.07 million $2.65 14.28 American Campus Communities $880.81 million 7.24 $117.10 million $2.31 20.08

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Campus Communities. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats American Campus Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds.

