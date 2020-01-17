Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.33, approximately 26,055 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 55,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.21. The stock has a market cap of $406.74 million and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

