Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

Media headlines about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Anglo American’s ranking:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,185 ($28.74).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,242.50 ($29.50) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,133.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,005.27. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

