ANON (ANON) One Day Volume Hits $178.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $81,996.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.03596222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00195325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128719 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

