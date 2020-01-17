Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AON were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in AON by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $211.85. The company had a trading volume of 942,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.82. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $151.65 and a 1 year high of $212.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.