APA Group (ASX:APA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.17

Shares of APA Group (ASX:APA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.62. APA Group shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 1,727,898 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of A$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.22.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from APA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. APA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.52%.

In related news, insider Rob Wheals 217,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. Also, insider Peter Wasow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.93 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,655.00 ($38,762.41).

APA Group Company Profile (ASX:APA)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

