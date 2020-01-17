Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $61.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

APO stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,046. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $5,568,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 197.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

