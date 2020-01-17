Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.45

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.45 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 7384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

Several research firms have commented on AIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

