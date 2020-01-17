Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.81

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $62.86, with a volume of 1163078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 314,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

