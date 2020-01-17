Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) PT Lowered to $18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

