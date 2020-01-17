Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 225,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 197,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
RKDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -2.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.