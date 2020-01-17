Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 225,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 197,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

RKDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -2.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

