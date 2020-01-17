Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.91 and a 200 day moving average of $382.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $270.84 and a 1-year high of $425.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

