Arden Trust Co Buys 21,319 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of IDV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,648 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3834 dividend. This is an increase from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

