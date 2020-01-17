Arden Trust Co Has $1.37 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

