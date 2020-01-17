Arden Trust Co Has $17.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,486,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 112,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,357. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $85.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

