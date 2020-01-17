Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $144.57. 852,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.