Arden Trust Co Sells 379 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $347.86. 1,316,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.13. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $347.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

