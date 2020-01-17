Arden Trust Co Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. 13,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,464. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

