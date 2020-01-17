argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

Shares of ARGX traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.39. The company had a trading volume of 257,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.25. argenx has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of argenx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

