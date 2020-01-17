Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 267 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 77,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Argus reduced their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

