Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.69.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.38. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.74 and a 52 week high of $252.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

