Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.38. 1,101,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,100. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

