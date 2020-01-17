Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2,291.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,077,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,215,000 after buying an additional 521,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,382. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $122.55 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

