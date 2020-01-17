Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2,364.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 365,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after buying an additional 350,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.21. The company had a trading volume of 348,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.