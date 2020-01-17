ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 4.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.27% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.