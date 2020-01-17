Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. 6,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.15. Investar Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

