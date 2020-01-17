Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,302 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,302 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,584,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,182. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

