Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,570,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $103.89. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.