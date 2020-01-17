Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,298. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.