Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,172,000 after buying an additional 1,169,018 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,993,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,451,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,859,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 230,639 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

HCSG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 518,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

