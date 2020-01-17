Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,076.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.