ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ASML stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,282. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.69. ASML has a 52-week low of $155.22 and a 52-week high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after acquiring an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,017,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,547,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,626,000 after buying an additional 127,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,117,000 after buying an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

