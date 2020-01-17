Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 874,264 Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 874,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Aecom by 24.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Aecom by 26.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Aecom by 100.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 79,199 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

NYSE ACM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,100. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aecom has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $50.32.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,214,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.