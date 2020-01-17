Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2,298.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,976 shares during the period. Iqvia accounts for 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Iqvia worth $95,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 120.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 87,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.08. 31,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $122.55 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

