Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $30.19 Million Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 182,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,314,000 after buying an additional 151,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,040,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,059,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,264,000 after acquiring an additional 204,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

SWK stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.49. 666,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,094. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

