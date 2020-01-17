Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 84,933 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 855.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,660,000 after purchasing an additional 206,218 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $364,516,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,917. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $298.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.32 and a 200-day moving average of $257.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

