ATBCoin (ATB) Market Capitalization Hits $44,529.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,529.00 and $24,586.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,876.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.16 or 0.04029792 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00618375 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000441 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.