Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Atento stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $217.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Atento had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Atento by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 1,843.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 272,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,754 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

