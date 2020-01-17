Atomic Wallet Coin Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $638,409.00 and $1,023.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,033,786 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

