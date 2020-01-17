Atonomi Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $92,643.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

