ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.65

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.65 and traded as high as $21.68. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 88,033 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$341.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.2682087 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.67, for a total value of C$983,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,835. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total value of C$324,622.50. Insiders sold a total of 131,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,531 over the last 90 days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

