AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.