AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Trading 1.6% Higher

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) shares traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$13.31 ($9.44) and last traded at A$12.50 ($8.87), 110,484 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$12.30 ($8.72).

The company has a market cap of $950.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$11.49.

In other AUB Group news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 276,029 shares of AUB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th.

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

