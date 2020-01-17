Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) shares traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.69, 2,352,770 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,944,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.59.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.85.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.